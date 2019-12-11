|
|
|
Robert Scott Ruleman died on December 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was sixty years of age.
Born in 1959, Scott grew up in Memphis, where he attended local schools before completing high school at the Sewanee Academy and attending Centre College and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Thereafter, he worked as a building contractor for Ruleman Homes and a salesman for Aaron Rents. Also a musician, he played bass guitar for various local bands. He was a selfless friend to many, including animals and children.
Scott is survived by his son, Robert Scott Ruleman of Naperville, Illinois; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Arthur Ruleman, Jr. of Germantown; his sister, Melinda (married to Frederick Burson of Memphis), and his brother, William Arthur Ruleman III (formerly of Memphis and married to Elizabeth Sayle Ruleman).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Germantown Presbyterian, to be followed by a reception at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Germantown Presbyterian, as well as to Saint Jude.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 11, 2019