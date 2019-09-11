|
Robert "Bob" Stuart Schaeffer, Jr., lifelong Memphian, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 66.
Bob was the firstborn child of the late Billie Garrett Schaeffer. He graduated from Whitehaven High School and began his fifty-plus year career in the auto industry.
He loved to be outdoors, entertaining friends and spending time with family. An avid hunting and fishing enthusiast, and was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, and T.W.R.A.
Mr. Schaeffer is survived by his wife of 44 years, Becky Cook Schaeffer; father Robert S. (Gussie) Schaeffer, Sr.; Michele Schaeffer, Michael (Dina) Schaeffer, Scarlett (Kenneth) Schaeffer James, and Derek (Elizabeth) Schaeffer; grandchildren Dylan & Taylor Faulkner; Carlee, Chloe and Stone Schaeffer; Thomas and Maggie James; and Locke Schaeffer; sister Christy Southerland; brother Scott Schaeffer; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 12 from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and the celebration of Bob's life will be Friday, September 13th beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
The family suggests contributions in his honor to . Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Bob's only regret is that his beloved Tennessee Volunteers Football team preceded him in death.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 11, 2019