Robert Timothy McCann, 26, passed away July 20, 2020.
He was a gifted musician who could play almost any instrument. He had a beautiful mind and was a devoted and loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Sunny McCann; daughter, Journey McCann; son, Knox McCann; his parents, Robert Darren McCann and Patricia Willett McCann; sisters, Kristi McCann and Angela McCann and a brother, John McCann.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com
for the McCann family.