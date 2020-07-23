1/1
Robert Timothy McCann
Robert Timothy McCann, 26, passed away July 20, 2020.

He was a gifted musician who could play almost any instrument. He had a beautiful mind and was a devoted and loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Sunny McCann; daughter, Journey McCann; son, Knox McCann; his parents, Robert Darren McCann and Patricia Willett McCann; sisters, Kristi McCann and Angela McCann and a brother, John McCann.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the McCann family.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 23, 2020.
