|
|
|
Robert W. Carter Jr. (Bob), of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Dec. 27th at the age of 60.
Bob was born November 10th, 1959 in San Diego, California. to Robert and Virginia (Porter) Carter while Robert was in the Navy stationed in San Diego. Bob graduated from Briarcrest Baptist High School in 1978 and went on to serve in the Navy for 14 years. After the Navy Bob hired on with FedEx and continued working there for over 20 years before retiring this past November of 2019.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia. He is survived by his father, Robert, and brother, Kevin (Rebecca). He is also survived by 2 nephews, Brennan (Tracy), Grant (Courtney); and one great niece, Ryan.
Bob spent most of his time away from work either helping his elderly neighbor after the loss of her husband or spending time with Jeffrey James (JJ) Burnette. Although not a blood relative, JJ became like a son to Bob and provided Bob with all the proud and enjoyment a son would provide to a father.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation hours will be from noon until the funeral service begins. Bob will be laid to rest at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 31, 2019