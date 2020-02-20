Home

Robert William "Bob" Foley


1958 - 2020
Robert William "Bob" Foley Obituary
Robert William (Bob) Foley, 61, born June 6, 1958 to Helen and T.J. (Jerry) Foley Jr in Memphis, TN, passed away February 2020.

Bob a graduate of St. Louis Catholic School and Christian Brothers High School the Class of 1976. He attended Memphis State University and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Jeff. He is survived by 2 sisters (Liz and Sally),1 brother (Chris), 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

A memorial celebration is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 20, 2020
