Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hazard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert William Hazard

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert William Hazard, born February 23, 1926 in Vernon, TX died at home, March 14, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Being known as Bill to his family, and Bob to everyone else created constant confusion.



He grew up on a dairy farm in Vernon, TX and from his early days began milking cows before and after going to school. He plowed fields, bailed hay, fed the cows, cleaned the barn, fed the chickens, and rode the dairy routes delivering the milk to the community.

At the age of 16, responding to an ad by Boeing relating to the war effort, he left home on a bus for Seattle, Washington. There he lived in a boarding home, finishing his senior year of high school by day and going directly to Boeing to work by night.



After graduating, he joined the Air Force. He then returned home to Vernon, Texas where he met Sue Underwood at a local bowling alley, when all lanes were full and she asked if she could share his lane. They married in 1947 and thus began a long and remarkable marriage of 65 years.



Bob's adventurous spirit dominated the early years of their marriage, as he also embarked on a life long career in sales, first working for the Jewell Tea Company. They would have three children while moving between Houston, TX, Seattle, WA, Tallahassee, FL, Missoula, MT, and Baton Rouge, LA.



In Baton Rouge, he began his future career in sales of pianos and organs at Werlines for Music. In 1963, the traveling years ended when he settled in Memphis, TN. He began working with his best friend Gordon Pfund of Pfund's Pianos & Organs. In 1977, he bought the business and established the Keyboard Place, specializing in organ and piano sales to both residential customers and church installations. After dissolving his own business, he joined Amro Music for the twilight days of his career retiring in 2004.



He was an active member of Kiwanis Club, National Association of Music Makers, and many other civic organizations and a life long member of the community of Faith.



Bob will be most remembered for his life of strength, character, and unwavering ethics. He asked little of others and demanded and gave much of himself. He was blessed with many friends, great neighbors, and professional associates. He put his commitment to family first and passed on a great legacy of the same to us all. He will be fondly remembered for his great storytelling skills and we shall miss his stories most of all.



He is survived by his sister Theresa Case (George), his son Patrick Hazard (Claudia) and children Madison, Emma, Nathan, and Aaron, his daughter Pamela and sons Reuben (Brooke) and Ian, and his many loved nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Mary Hazard and brother-in-law Elo Zinke.



He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Effie Mae Hazard, sisters Catherine Hazard, Carolyn Finley (Guy), Elizabeth Zinke, and brother John Hazard, his beloved wife Sue, and son Michael (Patricia) Hazard.



His last years welcomed in compassionate caregivers who gave much of themselves in service and care of 'Mr. B'. Each left an individual impact on our lives and will be fondly held in our memories. The twice-daily trips to McDonald's for ice cream and coffee were an extreme act of service and most appreciated. May you always smile in remembrance when you find yourselves there.



Donations in remembrance of Bob can be given to Calvary Rescue Mission of Memphis or Grace Community Church.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 and a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 both at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.