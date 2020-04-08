|
Roberta Faye Jones, 73, of Cordova, TN passed away April 7th, 2020.
Roberta has been a member of Bellevue Baptist Church since 1978.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burrette Gentry and Mildred Billingsly.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 56 years, DeWayne Jones; her children, Stacy McCommon; Michael Jones (Kerry); grandchildren, Nicole Moore (Kurt), Natalie McCommon, Avery Jones; and her siblings, Keland Gentry (Lynn), and Beauton Campbell.
Memorials may be made to Secrets Savored, Inc., P.O. Box 2257, Cordova, TN 38088-2257, Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 2350, Cordova, TN 38088-2350, or to the donor's choice.
Services will be private due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2020