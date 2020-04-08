Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Faye Jones

Send Flowers
Roberta Faye Jones Obituary
Roberta Faye Jones, 73, of Cordova, TN passed away April 7th, 2020.

Roberta has been a member of Bellevue Baptist Church since 1978.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burrette Gentry and Mildred Billingsly.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 56 years, DeWayne Jones; her children, Stacy McCommon; Michael Jones (Kerry); grandchildren, Nicole Moore (Kurt), Natalie McCommon, Avery Jones; and her siblings, Keland Gentry (Lynn), and Beauton Campbell.

Memorials may be made to Secrets Savored, Inc., P.O. Box 2257, Cordova, TN 38088-2257, Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 2350, Cordova, TN 38088-2350, or to the donor's choice.

Services will be private due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -