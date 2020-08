Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Walker of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at age 78.



Mrs. Walker leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband, Sam Walker, Jr.; one son, Rufus Walker; three daughters, Linda Scott, Shirley Cunningham, and Gloria Walker; two brothers, Cecil Gunn and James Gunn; two sisters, Dorothy Gunn and Emma Kelly; ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing Friday, August 21, 2020 at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN 38017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Graveside service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Charity Gardens Cemetery, Hwy 57, Rossville, TN 38066. Rev. Melvin Fitzpatrick, officiating.



H.C. Jett – H.C. Ford Funeral Home

203 Washington Street

Collierville, TN 38017

(901) 853-2323

