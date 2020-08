Or Copy this URL to Share

Robin Latrice Frye, 31, passed, August 10, 2020 in Memphis, Tn.



Visitation, Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9 until 11 a.m, funeral 11 a.m. both at Joe Ford Funeral Home.



She leaves her daughter, Lillian Chantel Seals, son, Jordan Chance Seals, Mother, Yolanda Frye Williams(James), Father, Robert Jones, grandfather, Pastor Elmer Frye(Mae Ella), sister, Carnethia Frye, brother, Codey Martinez Frye, two step-sisters, Crystal Williams, Jamie Williams, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



