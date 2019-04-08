Resources More Obituaries for Rodney See Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rodney Lee See

OCTOBER 25, 1942 – APRIL 5, 2019

Rodney Lee See, age 76, of Bartlett, Tennessee went home to be with Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, after a courageous battle.



Rodney was born on October 25, 1942. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. See enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors, but his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandson Joshua Lee Russell.



Rodney is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Lee See; Daughter, Michele Lee Russell (Jon); Sister, Elizabeth "Skeedy" Armstrong; he also leaves behind his rescued friend, Asia, his Belgian Shepherd.



The family will gather for a graveside service Wednesday, April, 10th at 2 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the See family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019