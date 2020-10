Or Copy this URL to Share

Rodolfo Delgado, 68, passed, October 21, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Friday, October 30, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m., funeral 1 p.m at Iglesia Nueva Vida Assembly Of God, 4945 Winchester Road.



He leaves his children, Sandra, Josie, Rudy, Jr., and Daisy; brothers, Roy Beaver, Johnny Delgado; sister Diana Deleon, 19 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

