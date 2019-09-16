Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Roger Albert Ferrara, 78, of Bartlett, TN passed away September 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Loraine Ferrara; his daughter, Tracey Learned; and his brother, Gerald Ferrara.

Roger is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cherry Ferrara; his sons, Roger Ferrara, Jr. (Sheila), Ronnie Ferrara (Patty); his daughter, Tori Arthur (Trey); grandchildren, Megan Blue, Ashley Spuches, Destiny D'Amico, Morgan Ferrara, Katie Arthur, Cali Ferrara, Madison Arthur, Harris Arthur; great-grandchildren, Clayton Blue, Sawyer Blue, Hayden Spuches, Delilah Sylvest, Landon Blue, Luke Thomas Spuches, Zyne Sylvest, Theo D'Amico, Ellie Spuches, Rhett Spuches, Anthony D'Amico, Angelina D'Amico; sister, Gayle O'Malley (Ralph); and his sister in law, Lois Ferrara.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, September 17th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 3:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019
