Roland Neal, Jr. , 93, passed, October 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army Veterans. Retired employee U.S. Postal Services.



Interment West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.



