Roland Neal, Jr., passed away on October 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. Retired U.S. Postal Worker and U.S. Army Veteran.



Military Services, Monday, 9:30 a.m., November 23, 2020, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

