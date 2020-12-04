, 94, of Dover, Florida, born on June 1, 1926 in Hannibal, Missouri, entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church Dover, a Veteran of the United States Navy, and a Pastor for over 60 years for churches in Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Maine, and Florida. He loved the Lord and his family, and enjoyed painting, woodworking, and fishing.He is survived by wife of 52 years, Polly Utley; children, Jenny Boliek (Paul) of State College, Pennsylvania, Cindy Streur (Larry) of Dover, Joe King (Sharon) of Munford, Tennessee, and John King (Linda) of Munford, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Clinton Utley, and Donna Utley, both of Hannibal, Missouri; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.