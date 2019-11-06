|
|
|
Dr. Ronald "Ron" Banks Lynn (1952-2019)
and
Catherine "Cathy" Behrens Lynn (1958-2019)
Cathy passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, November 3rd after a forty-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Ron, a highly respected pediatric neurologist with an illustrious thirty-year career, followed Cathy the next day dying peacefully at home with hospice care after a four year battle with cancer.
Devoted spouses, and dear friends to many both near and far, they will be remembered as two passionate individuals who loved music, dogs and maintained a zeal for life despite the health challenges they had to overcome.
Ron and Cathy are survived by their devoted caregiver of 19 years Denise Claxton, their omnipresent dog Ziggy, Cathy's parents, two brothers and sister in Utah as well as Ron's nieces and nephews in Oklahoma.
A combined memorial service will be held at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 20th at 3 p.m.
Donations in their memory to the Memphis Humane Society, 935 Farm Rd, Memphis, TN 38134 (901) 937-3900 accepted instead of flowers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 6, 2019