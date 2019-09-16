|
|
|
Ronald Don Wilson, age 73, of Memphis, Tennessee. He was born September 23, 1945 and died on Sunday September 8, 2019.
Mr. Wilson served in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam from 1963 until 1971, as a helicopter pilot. After returning from Vietnam, he worked for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department as a jailer for 38 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents James H. Wilson, Jr. and Martha A. Wilson. Was also preceded in death by his brother Cullen Tyrone Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his sister, Gail Garlin (Fred), Nieces; Stephanie L. Meyer, and Jessica G. Freeman; Great nieces; Mackenzie Freeman, Carley Joyner, Destiny Cole, and Bailey Smith. Great-Great Niece Paisley Freeman.
A gathering of friends and family for Ronald will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119, followed by a celebration of life service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Wilson family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019