Ronald J Scharf, 78, a long-time resident of Collierville, TN, died peacefully of natural causes on November 16, 2019. Mr. Scharf is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Cynthia (Gallie), his two devoted children Michael and spouse Erin of VA and Jennifer and spouse Angel of FL; his three adoring grandchildren Ian, Eve, and Fiona, and his loving sister Arlene Sahraie of NJ. Mr. Scharf was predeceased by his eldest son, Adam.
Born in Weehawken, NJ to Marion and Joseph Scharf, Ron went on to graduate from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ with a degree in Accounting. He spent the greater part of his career in a series of management and executive positions in the United States and Europe with International Paper Company.
A Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight, Ron spent his retirement years doing charitable work with special needs children.
An avid reader, he loved a good thriller, historical novels, and in particular the works of Edgar Rice Burroughs. His taste in the arts ranged from the paintings of Sandro Botticelli to the photography of Ansel Adams; from the poetry of Samuel Taylor Coleridge to Alfred Noyes to Rudyard Kipling; from the music of Giuseppe Verdi to John Philip Sousa to Harry Belafonte; he also appreciated contemporary Italian comedies and a good action film.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 5 pm - 8 pm at the Collierville Funeral Home at 534 West Poplar Avenue. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Incarnation at 10 am on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Mr. Scharf will be interred at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2019