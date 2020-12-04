Ronald K. Clement, 80, of Atoka, Tennessee passed away November 25th, 2020.



He was born to the late Jewel and Addie Clement on October 19th, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee. He loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was their biggest fan and supporter in whatever they did.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Clement; his sons, Ricky Clement, Ron Clement; grandchildren, Brooke Lambert, Jessica Jarrett, Madison Clement, Kayla Clement; great-grandchildren, Caleb Johnson, Jagger Lambert, Layla Steffenhagen, Cooper Jarrett, Lennon Jarrett; his brother, Jerry Clement (Sue); and his sister, Diane Madden (Bobby).



Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, December 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am. Burial will be at Forest Hill East Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN.

