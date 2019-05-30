Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Ireland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Lance Ireland

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ronald Lance Ireland, 76, of Memphis, Tennessee died peacefully on May 29, 2019.



He was born on December 30, 1942, in Memphis, TN to Walter Lee Ireland and Evelyn Harold Ireland. He attended Messick High School in Memphis and continued his education earning a degree from the LSU School of Banking. Ron had a distinguished career in banking for almost 37 years beginning at Memphis Bank and Trust Company and retiring as a Senior Vice president from Regions Bank.



Ron was loved deeply by family and friends alike. Some of his greatest pleasures included spending time with his children, his grandchildren, and his beloved pets, teaching Vacation Bible School at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and traveling around the world. He was considered by many to be a renaissance man who enjoyed many and varied activities: trap shooting; riding Harley Davidson motorcycles; photography; automobiles of all makes and models; and collecting watches, pens, and shaving memorabilia. In whatever Ron pursued, he excelled.



Yet, his passion revolved around issues of addiction and recovery, having achieved many years of sobriety. He was a member of the Central Gardens Group in Memphis and helped countless others deepen their commitment to sober living.



Ron is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Sandra Garner Ireland of Memphis; daughter Pamela Evelyn Ireland of Memphis; step-son Edward F. O'Connor, Jr. (Deidra) of Meridian, MS; grandchildren, Flannery Elizabeth O'Connor of Jackson, MS; Mary Kathryn O'Connor of Oxford, MS; and Edward F. O'Connor V of Meridian, MS.



The family wishes to extend special appreciation to Ron's many compassionate nurses and attendants who cared for him both at home and then at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.



A life-long Episcopalian, a Requiem Eucharist will be held at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 with internment in Grace-St. Luke's columbarium following. Visitation will begin at 10:00.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society, or the charity of the giver's choice. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.