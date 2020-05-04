Or Copy this URL to Share

If you feel inclined, in lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Ronald Munn Camburn, born on October 5, 1946, passed from this earth to join his parents and sister in their heavenly home on May 1, 2020.Ron lived in Collierville, TN, and was the son of the late Dewey and Virginia Camburn, brother of the late Paula Camburn Hammond (Daniel) and brother of Lisa Camburn Curry (John). He took delight in his nieces and nephews and watching them grow up: Abbie Hammond; Sarah Hammond Blaylock (Brandon); Ian (Sandra), Abigail, and Aaron Curry; great-nephews, Soren and Eli Blaylock. He will be greatly missed.Due to concerns of health and safety, a small family only graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Magnolia Cemetery.If you feel inclined, in lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice

