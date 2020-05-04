Ronald Munn Camburn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Munn Camburn, born on October 5, 1946, passed from this earth to join his parents and sister in their heavenly home on May 1, 2020.

Ron lived in Collierville, TN, and was the son of the late Dewey and Virginia Camburn, brother of the late Paula Camburn Hammond (Daniel) and brother of Lisa Camburn Curry (John). He took delight in his nieces and nephews and watching them grow up: Abbie Hammond; Sarah Hammond Blaylock (Brandon); Ian (Sandra), Abigail, and Aaron Curry; great-nephews, Soren and Eli Blaylock. He will be greatly missed.

Due to concerns of health and safety, a small family only graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Magnolia Cemetery.

If you feel inclined, in lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
9018532628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved