Ronald W. Crigger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Crigger, 92, of Cordova, TN passed away May 23, 2020.

He was born to the late Joe Cole and Thelma Summers on October 20th, 1927 in Memphis, TN. He attended Humes High School and later attended Moore Tech. After graduation he joined the United States Navy for 8 years. He was a member of Coleman Avenue Church of Christ. He had many job titles over the years. He was a painter, salesman, gas station owner, jeweler, and a supervisor for the Army Depot.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crigger.

Ronald is survived by his son, Tim Crigger (Lana); grandson, Adam Crigger; and his 3 great-grandchildren, Blakely Crigger, Presley Crigger, and Deacon Crigger.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 25th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Family will also receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved