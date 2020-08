Mr. Ronnie Lee Taylor, 72, of Memphis, died on April 10, 2020. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Taylor was born January 16, 1948 in Alligator, Mississippi and was a veteran of the United States Army.



He will be laid to rest Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.



All services provided by Family Funeral Care of Memphis, Tennessee, a Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store