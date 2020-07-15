Ronny "Sandman" Banks, 54 passed away very early Saturday morning July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronny, a native Memphian and graduate of Catholic High School drove a truck for 10 years for Coca-Cola then 25 years for his beloved Kroger. He loved Kroger. His job, his fellow drivers, supervisors, store managers, the customers – you wouldn't be surprised to see him walking through the store while dropping off his load to go grab a drink and see him helping a customer find something, or help them find someone who could. He was dedicated to his company and his job 100%. If he saw you were having a bad day, you could expect him to offer to buy you a coke and try to talk you down. If you were lucky enough to be trained by him, then you were fortunate to learn how to do it the correct way, the best way and the fair way. And if you followed his instructions AND his example you had a better time at work and learned to love your job, be thankful FOR your job, not bellyache about every little thing.
And if you worked the backdoor at Kroger you never had to worry about help. He was always willing to help unload his truck. And if you were flying off the handle about something, well- remember he would offer to buy you a coke and walk you through the store and talk to you about anything other than why you were mad until you were calm enough to talk about it. Helpful, to the very end. That was Ronny.
Ronny was a God loving man first. And his second love was his B, his wife Mary Beth. They had just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in April, and 19 years together. They had a love story worthy of books. One that will transcend all time and distance that they are apart.
He loved his Sugar Booger and she loved her Sweet Baboo. More people have said their love for each other has given them hope that they will one day find love for themselves. Or those that have found someone, have made strives to work on their relationships. What a testimony to the love, respect and devotion they shared for each other.
Ronny loved University of Memphis football and basketball, the Saints, and basically any sport that involved a ball. He loved his birds he fed, the trains he planned to build, and he loved Paris TN where he wanted to retire. Ronny loved to grill out and could grill a steak that would melt in your mouth. And he loved for Big Man and B's house to be full of all the "adopted children" he and B had loved on over the course of 19 years. They both loved to feed people food, love and laughter.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents Don S. Banks & Corrinne. T. Banks, his two brothers Richard "Ricky" Banks, and Mark Banks.
He is survived by his loving wife B, Mary Beth, his daughter Ellen Banks (Ian) his son Nathan Harper, and adopted daughter Brittnay Musgrove, his sister Marie Pettit (Bill), brother-in-law Kevin Fleming (Christy) and Nieces and Nephews, Wendy Gabb (Ralph) Jenny Craig (Leif), Christopher Fleming, Kara Daffern (Dillon) Moriah Kay Echols (Boone), Curtis Fleming. And 6 great nephews and 1 great niece. RJ, Hugh, Haines, William, John John, & Banks and Ellie. And many "adopted" children and "grandchildren" that he and B adopted and loved over the years.
In lieu of flowers or plants please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.