Roosevelt Jamison, Jr., 62, passed, November 16, 2020. Retired E-5, U.S. Navy.



Visitation, Friday, November 27, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m., funeral 1 p.m., both at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church 123 South Parkway, West, 38109. Burial West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



He leaves 2 daughters, Tyronda L. Jamison, Danielle M. Jamison, 2 sisters, Sherry Scott Chambers(Clark), Tijuana Jamison, brother, Rickey Jamison(Linda), step-sister, Regina Allgood, step-brother, Terrance Jamison, 2 grandsons, Codee Jamison, Marcus Williams, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

