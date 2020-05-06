Rosalie McCarty Andreuccetti, 92, passed away peacefully May 5, 2020, at St. Mary's House, Ave Maria Home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Benito.



Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Rosalie was known for her quick wit and her dedication to faith and family. She is survived by her children: John (Myrtle), Louis, Joseph (Cheryl) Andreuccetti, and Jean Jaworski, of Memphis, and Bonnie Weinreich (Ira), of Michigan, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



Rosalie was born in Blytheville, Arkansas, and came to Memphis with her parents, James T. and Goldie McCarty, as a toddler. She graduated from Catholic High School and was a member of St. Ann-Bartlett Catholic Church for more than 60 Years.



Rosalie was a former administrator of Ave Maria Home, where donations may be made in her memory. Her family is deeply grateful for the care given to her by the staff of St. Mary's House.



After a private burial, a celebration of life is planned for a future date.



