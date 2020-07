Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Alexander Wiseman, 92, died July 3, 2020, at her home.



She was the widow of Fred Wiseman, Jr. and is survived by her daughter, Norman W. Montesi (Mike), and 4 grandchildren.



A private graveside service for family will be in Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



