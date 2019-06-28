Home

Rosemary Catalani


1933 - 2019
Rosemary Catalani Obituary
Rosemary Catalani, 86, born June 9, 1933 in Lake Village, Arkansas passed away June 26, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Cesira Catalani and sister Betty Ann DeToma.

She is survived by her sister, Louise (Harry) Liberto of Memphis, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Daniel DeToma; nine nieces and nephews; twenty-one great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt RoRo.

She retired from South Central Bell, was a devout Catholic at St. Michael's Catholic Church where she volunteered on many committees. She was a docent at The Woodruff Fontaine House. Rosie loved to travel, spend time with her family and cheer on the Memphis Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Rosie will be greatly missed by her many family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., July 1 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 3863 Summer Avenue, Memphis. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Gifts in memory of Ms. Catalani may be offered to or to a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 28, 2019
