Roy C. Campbell, 65, of Olive Branch, MS passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. He was a graduate of Overton High School and a member of GetwellChurch. Roy was an electrical contractor where he worked for Haines Electrical from 1973 until 2011when he openedPower Doctors Electrical Services. He was a member of the Park Avenue Masonic Lodge, A Shriner where he was involved with Motor Corp and Scottish Rite, was one of the original members of The Q and was a contractor member of I.E.C. where he was past president.



Roy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Campbell; sister, Velnor Little and son, Brian Campbell.



He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cheryl Campbell; children, Carlton "Andy" Anderson (Sherry) of Hernando, MS, Jeremy Anderson (Betsy) of Southaven, MS and Christy Quigley (Bill) of Germantown, TN; mother, Frances Campbell of Olive Branch, MS; brother, William "Ed" Campbell (Sherri) of Olive Branch, MS; grandchildren, Hayes Denney, Samantha Denney, Andalyn Anderson, Will Shumway, Stephen Anderson, Tanner Anderson, Emerson Anderson, Rocco Shaffer, Setta Shaffer and Asher Shaffer.



The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 and a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 both at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Al Chymia Shrine Temple of Memphis or to an Animal Rescue of your choice.

