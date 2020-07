Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roy's life story with friends and family

Share Roy's life story with friends and family

Roy Keshun Cassey, 22, passed July 19, 2020.



Visitation, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11 until 1 p.m., Funeral, 1 p.m at Lutheran Baptist Church 3211 Redbud Road. Burial New Park Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



He leaves his sons, Kedon Cassey, Rayshun Cassey, mother, Faye Cassey, father, Roy Cassey, Jr., grandmothers, Claudia Henry, Ellowee Cassey, grandfather, Roy Cassey, Sr. sisters, Laterika Cassey, Andreia Cassey, brother, Timothy Patterson, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home (901)345-6075

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store