Roy L. Greenlee, 93, born February 2,1927, in Dorchester, IA passed away July 26, 2020 in Memphis, TN surrounded by his loving family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon E. Greenlee and Dorothea W. Greenlee and three brothers, one sister and his first wife of 47 years, Jeanne C. Greenlee and second wife of 16 years, Sara Scott Greenlee.



He is survived by his son Greg(Debbie)of Collierville, daughter Sheila Moncrief (Bill) of Fort Worth, TX, son Mike (Kimberly) of Atlanta, GA stepson Hugh Scott (Dawn) of Memphis, brother Dwight (Phyllis) of Wichita, KS and 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Roy served as a deacon and elder at Evangelical Church and is a current member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served as past president of the Jeb Russell Sunday School class. Roy proudly served in WWII on board the destroyer escort USS Durant in European, African and Middle Eastern theaters as well as the Asian Pacific theater. Upon discharge he entered college at Emporia State University where he graduated in 1950 with a bachelor of science degree and from the University of Colorado with a Masters degree in 1955. Upon graduation he taught high school in Kansas for 5 years and Principal for 3 years before entering the life insurance business. While serving as his company's general agent in Memphis, TN Roy served as President of the Memphis general Agents and Managers Association. At the time of his death he was retired from his partnership with his son Greg with the Greenlee Agency.



A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial maybe made to the mission funds of Second Presbyterian Church or First Evangelical Church.

