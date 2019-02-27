Resources More Obituaries for Roy Ford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Molitor Ford Sr.

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roy Molitor Ford, Sr. died on February 25 in Memphis, surrounded by his family. Born in Marvell, Arkansas on December 18, 1939 to Mary and Roy Ford, he graduated from the University of Arkansas and lived, worked, and reared his family in Memphis.



Molitor will never be forgotten for the expansive and joyous manner in which he lived his life. Though gifted with great business acumen, he passionately loved the arts, all things beautiful, animals, and his family and friends. His humor was legend, and occasionally outrageous; his interest in others was deep and genuine; and his generosity of spirit and resources affected many people known and unknown.



He began his banking career at First National Bank of Memphis (First Tennessee) where he retired as Senior Vice President leading the Correspondent Banking Division. He left First Tennessee to pursue a banking opportunity in Paris, Tennessee where he served as Chairman of the Board of Commercial Bank and Trust Company. Molitor spent a great deal of time in Paris where he formed lasting friendships in the bank and in the community. The Paris Civic League recognized him with the Distinguished Service Award for his contribution to the community and his humanitarian efforts. He was also recognized by The Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. Under his leadership, CBTC expanded to Memphis, Union City and Jackson, Tennessee.



Molitor was generous with his time in giving back to the banking industry. He served as the State Vice President of The Government Relations Council and chaired the Correspondent Division of the American Bankers Association. At the state level, he served on the board of directors of the Tennessee Bankers Association and was elected Chairman of the association in 1995. He was also inducted into the TBA's Leaders in Banking Excellence for his contribution to the banking industry in the state of Tennessee.



Molitor spent his later years dividing his time between Memphis and New York City where he and his spouse, F. M. "Buddy" Stallings, enjoyed their friends, their families, and their beloved dog Gretchen, who never left his side. Molitor delighted in Buddy's life as a priest and gave unending support to his various ministries.



He is survived by Buddy Stallings, his sons Price (Minta) and Mott (Mary Call), his five grandchildren, Price, Emily, Mott, Proctor and Call Ford, and by Buddy's son, Brian and his family. He has provided an eternal treasure of memories and stories for all those he leaves behind.



The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1st at Calvary Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service in the Great Hall at Calvary.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 North 2nd Street, Memphis, TN 38103, Church Health Center in Memphis at PO Box 41527, Memphis, TN 38174 or Alaqua Animal Refuge at 914 Whitfield Road, Freeport, FL 32439. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.