1935 – 2020



Ruby Tapp Doyle, age 84, resident of Counce, Tennessee, a longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and wife of the late Bobby Lee Doyle, Sr., departed this life Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi.



Ruby was born on October 26, 1935 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Paul Tudor Tapp and Ruth Nichols Tapp. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1953 and was married to Bobby Lee Doyle, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1991. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Somerville and was a homemaker throughout her life. Ruby enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing games, watching NASCAR and sprint car racing, cooking, watching reality television shows, and special times with her family.



Mrs. Doyle is survived by four sons, Bobby Lee Doyle, Jr. (Paula Knight) of Counce, TN, Len P. Doyle (Debbie) of Somerville, TN, Jerry G. Doyle of Counce, TN and Terry F. Doyle of Humboldt, TN; her brother, Tom Tapp (Joyce) of Somerville, TN; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Clark, Mary Rogers, Minnie Mendez, Eva Bowling, and Nina Pattat and two brothers, Martin Tapp and Charles Tapp.



Graveside Services for Mrs. Doyle will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Hebron Cemetery in the Stanton Community with Rev. H.B. Fields officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Doyle will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mrs. Doyle's grandchildren, Clint Doyle, Cory Doyle, Ashton Doyle, Lee Doyle, Everette Doyle, Cory Paul Doyle, Garrett Smith, and Alex Smith.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Shiloh United Methodist Church, 4220 Yum Yum Road, Somerville, TN 38068.



