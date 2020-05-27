Ruby Faye McCammon, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Charleston, MS.



She was a great and wonderful wife and mother. Mrs. Ruby loved working in the yard, canning, cooking, and shopping. Her greatest love was being a grandmother. Mrs. Ruby will be missed dearly and never forgotten.



She was preceded in death by her husband, R.J. McCammon, and a daughter, Lena Faye Holloway.



Survivors include a daughter, Tena Renay McCammon (Joe); two granddaughters, Brook Ana Riley (Lee) and Dena Rhea Moss (Simon); two grandsons, William Edward McCammon and Joseph Montell Smith; two brothers, James Benett (Ruby) and Jimmy Bennett (Bea). She also leaves behind six great grandsons, Dustin Moss, Johnny Moss, Arthur Moss, Elijah Riley, Liam Riley and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

