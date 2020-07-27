Ruby Jo "Momma Jo" Thomasson McCoy made her final journey home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Mississippi….and we know that she is with our Daddy now and wrapped in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 72. She is no longer in pain. She is no longer in a body that fails her. She is whole, she is complete.



She was born at home on September 22, 1947 in Sunflower County, Mississippi in a little community outside of Drew, Mississippi. She was known by friends and family as "Jo," "Mama," "Momma Jo," or "Mommaw". I believe there are several out in the Community today who know her as 'Momma Jo' as she was a 'Mama' to most that she met. When any of her kids would come for a visit and leave…she would come outside to see us off. She would wave at us until she couldn't see us anymore, and then she would walk back inside. Mama loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and gave us all that she had.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Harold Wayne McCoy, Sr., her infant daughter Katherine Anne Abbott, her grandson William Cody Hart, and her parents, Ruby Labon (Buford) Thomasson and Raymond Joseph Thomasson, Sr.



Jo is survived by her brothers, Robert Lane Thomasson, Raymond Joseph Thomasson, Jr, Charles Wayne Thomasson, and her sister Shirley Ann Thomasson. She is also survived by her children: Lisa Renee Abbott, Kenneth Dwayne Abbott, Sabrina Dawn (McCoy) Warren, Harold Wayne McCoy, Jr., Angela Caprice (McCoy) Cooper, and Jo Ann (McCoy) Langlois. She is also survived by her two daughters in West Virginia whom she loved dearly, Kimberly Lynn Colegrove and Michelle Renee Boggs. Jo is also

survived by 20 grandchildren (to include her West Virginia grandkids) and numerous great- grandchildren. Oh, and let's not forget her little chihuahua, Tinker Bell.



Jo was a hard worker, a working mother who tirelessly worked to care for her family. She worked at Ashland Oil Company for 27 years up until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed crocheting, playing on Facebook, and taking care of her houseplants. Many of us are lucky to have a special item that was handmade or crocheted by her. She loved making blankets, hats, scarves, or

headwraps and presenting them as gifts to others. In her final days, she was cared for at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto with her daughter, Angela, by her side as a compassionate care visitor due to her condition. The staff at Baptist DeSoto took excellent care of our Mama and treated her with kindness, dignity, and a gentleness for which we will forever be indebted. We would like to thank her nurses, patient care assistants, lab techs, therapists, and doctors…all who gave her peace and comfort in her final days. Even though we mourn not having her in our lives now, we take solace in the fact that she's made her journey home. And we are all waving at her until we see her again.



Funeral Services will be held at Gray's Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with arrangements handled by Hernando Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12pm – 2pm with the service at 2pm and graveside directly following the service. During Mama's Homecoming Celebration, we ask that attendees please wear a face mask and be mindful of proper social distancing and hand hygiene as we want to be mindful of everyone's health and safety.



We are so thankful to you, friends and family, for helping us celebrate Mama's life. We leave you with this verse: Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. Lamentations 3:22-23. Her last breath on earth was her first breath in Heaven. And we take comfort in that.



Bye Mama…..until we see you again…..we love you.



