|
|
|
The Celebration of the Life of Ruby Nell Dixon
Oh the normalcy of an obituary is commonplace at the time of death to share the generics of one's life history, but this Ruby was neither normal nor generic. Ruby was a beautiful 80-year-old soul, that had some southern charm mixed with a feisty spirit, some OCD mixed with a servant's heart and some "not afraid to speak her mind" mixed with a spiritual wisdom.
But here are a few highlights in various categories to give you some Ruby:
Ruby's Personal Info:
*Ruby turned 80 on August 26, 2019 (born in 1939 for those not good at math)
*Born in Atwood TN; Raised in Atwood, TN and Chicago, IL; Lived the rest of her adult life in Memphis, TN
*Worked as an Administrative Assistant at Memphis Press-Scimitar/Commercial Appeal, and Four Phase Systems and also a Homemaker
*Attended Whitehaven Baptist Church, Colonial Hills Baptist and Central Church
Ruby's Personal Joys:
Avid Reader; Gardener; Card Playing Machine (especially Hand & Foot), Visiting with Neighbors, Cooking (Specialties – Spaghetti and Lemon Ice Box Pie), Golden State Warriors Basketball Fanatic (Wearing her Golden State socks today), and anything Grandkids (she loved her nickname "G-Mama")
Personal Love Statements about Ruby:
*From Family and Friends
Wonderful Lady, Amazing Woman, Jokester/ Prankster, Loved to laugh, Blessed to know her, Personally touched, Godly, So Unselfish, Giver, Cooked for those in need, and on and on and on – Go Ruby Go!
Special Celebrations:
Infamous Aunt Ruby letters.
You both feared them for the constructive criticism, but you anticipated them for the unconditional love. But just knowing you got one was the epitome of being loved.
Selflessness:
Many lives over the years have been touched by Ruby's generosity. Yes, many times it came through her financial contributions to individuals and organizations, but this was secondary to her time spent talking and listening to others, making them more important than herself.
And last but not least, her faith.
Ruby's children, Lori and Mark, were the recipients of their Mother's Prayers on a daily basis. So many of you at this funeral, have been prayed for by Ruby. Without question, the faith and trust she had in God was her foundation. She knew forgiveness because she asked for it, she knew grace because she received it, and she knew love because she both gave it and received it.
Oh yeah, Ruby Nell Dixon was quite the character with a beautiful spirit. She was a faithful loving wife to Bob Dixon for 36 years. Thank you Wife, Mom, Grandmama, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. Well done Ruby, well done thy good and faithful servant. Welcome Home!
P.S. Ruby holds a special place in her heart for The Marsh Family and The Bran Family for their simple, but genuine care and love for her and her family!
Those who Ruby loved that need your support, prayers, and love:
Husband
Robert Dixon, Germantown, TN
Children
Lori Kirksey (Ron), Hickory Ridge, AR
Mark Pendergrass (Debbie), Jackson, TN
Siblings
Hoby Melton (Carolyn), Vero Beach, FL
Ginny Williams, Atwood, TN
James Melton, Torrance, CA
Grandchildren
Jared Lucchesi (Molly), Springhill, TN
Landon Lucchesi, Boca Raton, FL
Makenzie Pendergrass, The Dalles, OR
Cooper Pendergrass, Jackson, TN
7 Nieces and Nephews
Those who Ruby went to join in heaven:
Parents
Hobert and Pauline Arrington Melton, Milan, TN
Sister-In-Law
Barbara Melton, Chicago, IL
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, January 22, from ten o'clock in the morning until the Celebration of Ruby's life begins at one o'clock in the afternoon all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 21, 2020