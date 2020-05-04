Or Copy this URL to Share

There's the King of Rock N' Roll, B.B. King, The Tiger King, and then there's Rudi E. Scheidt, The Cotton King and King of the Scheidt clan. Friends remember him by his love for his family, his steadfast faith, his dedication to the Memphis community, his larger than life presence, and his tell-tale smile that let others know a joke or witty comment was coming. Late to bed and early to rise, Mr. Scheidt literally did not waste a minute of his time living.



He may not have been The King of Rock N' Roll, but if you saw him at one of his birthday parties, you'd say both his attire and dance moves rivaled Elvis's. His love of the fine arts extended to the Memphis community and beyond. In the early 1960s, Mr. Scheidt joined the Memphis Arts Council and The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Board. He also served on the Brooks Museum Board and Opera Memphis. Mr. Scheidt played a crucial role in bringing the Metropolitan Opera to Memphis. In 2000, the Scheidts helped expand the University of Memphis music school that now bears his name. In 2001, he received the Governor's Award for Arts Leadership.



He may not have been B.B. King, but the man had soul. Mr. Scheidt acted as a leader at his synagogue, Temple Israel, where he served as President. He and his wife Honey played a crucial role in Union for Reform Judaism and advocated for programs for Jewish youth. In 2018, he was named Honorary President of Temple Israel. Additionally, Mr. Scheidt spent decades of his life mentoring young businessmen and women through The Society of Entrepreneurs, where he is famous for saying, "I learned to love to be an engineer, so you should learn to love what you do and you will be successful."



He certainly was not The Tiger King, but many remember Rudi Scheidt for his love of the University of Memphis. He was an avid fan of local sports and rarely missed a Memphis Tigers football or basketball game.



Rudi E. Scheidt was arguably the King of Cotton and was inarguably the steadfast leader of the Scheidt family. After immigrating to San Francisco with his family in 1936, he quickly learned English and finished high school at 16 and college at UC Berkeley two years later. After graduation, Mr. Scheidt worked for Shell Chemical Company, a job that led him to New York City where he met Honey Hohenberg whose family lived in Memphis. The couple was married in Memphis on February 14, 1954. After a brief stay in Denver, Colorado, Mr. and Mrs. Scheidt moved home to Memphis where Rudi began working for the Hohenberg Brothers Cotton Company. During his tenure at Hohenberg Brothers, Mr. Scheidt helped pioneer international cotton trade with China and Eastern Europe, and he was proud to have completed the largest single sale of US cotton to China. In the 1970s, Mr. Scheidt served as a US advisor to agriculture for President Nixon and President Ford.



Mr. Scheidt was not The King, B.B. King, or The Tiger King, but he was a great humanitarian whose compassion, humor, and wit will be greatly missed.



Mr. Scheidt is survived by his wife, Honey; daughters, Susan Arney (Damon), Helen Gronauer, and sons Rudi E. Scheidt, Jr (Caryn) and E. Elkan Scheidt (Laurie); eleven grandchildren: Lawson Arney (Julie), Kendall Vincent (George), Rachel Polack (Kyle), Lindsay Scheidt, Ryan Scheidt, Logan Scheidt, Mimi Scheidt, Amanda Scheidt, and Margo Saharovici (Steven), Marcus Gronauer, and Mason Gronauer, and seven greatgrandchildren: Asher Arney, Genevieve Arney, Sebastian Arney, George Vincent III, Channing Vincent, Honey Gibbs Vincent, and Ezra Polack.



The family of Rudi E. Scheidt wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers Shirley Poole, Robyn Boyd, Queen Smith, Helen Collins, Felicia Smith, Mary Whitson, and Versie Shelton.



Mr. Scheidt was laid to rest in a private graveside service.



Donations in Rudi E. Scheidt's memory can be made to:



School of Music Building Fund online at



School of Music Building Fund

University of Memphis Foundation

Department 238

P.O. Box 1000

Memphis, TN 38148

901-678-3468



&



Hohenberg-Scheidt Lifetime Learning Fund online at



Hohenberg Scheidt Lifetime Learning Fund

Temple Israel

1376 E. Massey Road

Memphis, TN 38120

