Loving Husband, Father & Grandfather.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. 2 Timothy 4:7

Russell Earl Cales, born on November 19, 1940, to Y.E. and Winfred Cales in Worthington, KY., went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019.



He is survived by his wife Linda Ruth Cales, his 3 sons, Russell Cales Jr., Jeffery Cales, and Anthony Cales, his daughter-in-laws, Debi Cales, Tammy Cales, and Veronica Cales, his 8 grandchildren, Chere York, Zakk Cales, Shalyn Nielsen, Deanna Cales, Kayela Yaun, Abagael Cales, Alex Cales, and Amelia Cales, 2 great-grandchildren, Lea Hale, and Coralyn Cales, and his 3 siblings, Gary Cales, Suzan Robinson, and Anthony Cales.



Russell loved his family dearly. He was a wonderful husband to his wife Linda, always caring for her above anything else. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his children or grandchildren. He was a dad's dad, like a father figure to kids who didn't have a father. He cared for all people. In fact, he always said, "treat others how you'd want to be treated." Anyone that was ever around him talked about how pleasant and humble of a man he was.



Russell served in the Air Force from November 29, 1960, to June 28, 1965. He was a talented electrician and a well-versed craftsman that could fix anything. He was a hard worker who never left a job unfinished. Russell worked hard to provide for his family. Heaven gained an amazing and honorable man of God. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.



The family will receive friends for Russell on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM.