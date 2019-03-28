Resources More Obituaries for Russell Wicker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell "Pop Paw" Wicker

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Russell "Pop Paw" Wicker

1939 – 2019

Russell "Pop Paw" Wicker, age 80, a resident of the Macon Community and husband of Linda Phillips Wicker, departed this life Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



Funeral Services for Mr. Wicker will be held at 3:30 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jack Moore and Dr. Kenneth Culver officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Visitation for Mr. Wicker will be from 1:30 to 3:30 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Russell was born February 3, 1939, in Morris Chapel, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Morris Chapel High School and was married November 23, 1957, to the former Linda Phillips. He was employed with Taylor Roofing, Exide Battery, Joe Morris Lumber Company. He also served as Fayette County Road Commissioner for 22 years before his retirement. Russell was ordained as a deacon at Cordova Baptist Church and was a member of Warren Community Church.



He loved special times with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed horse trading and riding, going to the Macon Auction, hunting, and fishing as long as health permitted.



Mr. Wicker is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Phillips Wicker of Macon, TN; his son, Jerry Wicker (Tammy) of Macon, TN; his daughter, JoAnn Beaver (David) of Macon, TN; his brother, David Wicker (Patty) of Adamsville, TN; four grandchildren, Kelly Beaver Moore (Micah), Jamie Wise (Casey), Kevin Beaver, Christy Murray (Brandon) all of Macon, TN; and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jodie Russell Wicker and Doshia Griffin Wicker; and his brother, Bob Wicker.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be J.C. Bryant, Willie C. Davis, Donnie Omedeo, Frank Hank, Jim Smith, Keith Waldren, and Bill Hatcher.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Warren Community Church, 11800 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More