1/1
Ruth Annette Cook
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Ruth Annette Cook, 77, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away November 6th, 2020. She was born to the late Kenneth and Doris Worley on March 8th, 1943 in Hondo, Texas.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Bernard Cook; her children, Glenda Hurt (Mike), Bruce Robinson, Felicia Archer (Keith); grandchildren, Michael Hurt, Melissa Nuccio (Ben), Jessica Brown (Josh), Krystil Robinson, Austin Archer, Morgan Archer; great-grandchildren, Chandler Holley, Payton Brown, Colt Nuccio, Nolan Nuccio; brothers, Ronny Worley (Sheila), Wayne Elkins, Dennis Elkins, and her sister, Dorothy Elkins.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 11th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
