RV Church, age 83, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. RV was born on August 2, 1935.



Mr. Church loved being outdoors working in his yard and loved to fish. He loved his family and cherished every moment he could spend with them.



RV was preceded by his wife, Peggy "Shorty." He is survived by his six children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Church also leaves two sisters and one brother.



In lieu of flowers please send memorials to



The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm, until service time at 2 pm, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.



