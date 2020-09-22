, 84, was born on September 5, 1936 to William H. & Matilda Scott Branum in Lake Alfred, Florida. She passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.Sally grew up in Hornersville, Missouri being raised by her grandmother, whom lived with her and Howard before she died in 1964. Sally spent a short time in Michigan before marrying Howard and moving to Cape Girardeau, Missouri then onto Memphis, Tennessee. She raised three children, Richard, Rebecca and Robert.After Robert started school, Sally went back to school and became the District Sales Claim Manager's Secretary at Allstate Insurance where she spent the next 20 years. She and Howard enjoyed traveling and the many people they met along the way.Her parents and two brothers Billy & Gerrard preceded her in death.Sally is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Howard, their children Richard (Janey), Rebecca, and Robert (Kimber) Buehler; grandchildren Kamron and Cason; brother-in-law & sister-in-law John and Judy Buehler; and many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Buehler's family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff of Belmont Village and Compassus Hospice.