Sam F. Cole, Jr., 82, long-time Memphis lawyer, died peacefully Friday, February 22. He practiced law from the late 1960s until shortly before his death.



An Episcopalian, he served on the vestries of both St. John's Episcopal Church and, later, Calvary Episcopal Church. He sang in the choirs of both parishes. He graduated from Central High School and Southwestern at Memphis (Rhodes College) where he ran track. Enlisting in the U.S. Air Force with a degree in biology, he was assigned to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, where he had charge of laboratory testing for chimpanzees before and after they were sent into space by satellite.



With an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Memphis and obtained his law degree from Memphis State University (University of Memphis). He then entered into law practice with his father, Sam F. Cole, Sr. He was a member of the Memphis, Tennessee, and American Bar Associations and the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. For many years Mr. Cole was Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 75. His favorite outdoor activities were canoeing, hunting, and fishing.



He leaves his wife, Merrill Ann Leslie Cole; three sons, Jonathan Merrill Cole (Paul Linxwiler) of Memphis, David Allen Cole of Arlington, VA, and Samuel F. "Trey" Cole III, and one grandson, Patrick Merrill Cole, both of Hong Kong; a sister, Betty Cole Thompson of McLean, VA: and a brother, James P. Cole (Suzanne Henley) of Memphis.



A family visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Mr. Cole donated his body to Genesis Legacy of Life.



A family visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Mr. Cole donated his body to Genesis Legacy of Life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be sent to the Calvary Friends of Music, 102 N. 2nd Street, Memphis, TN 38103. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 26, 2019