Samantha Adele Cochran
1978 - 2020
Samantha Adele Cochran, 42, Of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1978 in Memphis, TN. Samantha was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and a teacher at Community Elementary School in Shelbyville, TN. She was an avid fan of the University of Alabama football and enjoyed making quilts for Sacred Selection. Samantha attended East Main Church of Christ.

Samantha was preceded in death by her grandparents; Brooks P. Cochran, Annie Cochran, and James H. Cook. She is survived by her parents; Sam and Dixie Cochran, her brother, Lee Cochran, her grandmother, Sybil G. Cook , and a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with a funeral service at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, all to held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

The family requests any memorials be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens,
