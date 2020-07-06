Samuel Dalton Stover, age 81, of Germantown, TN, passed away from this earth to be with Jesus on July 1, 2020. Dalton was born July 28, 1938, in Obion County, TN. He graduated from Union City High School. He was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church of Memphis.
He is survived by his wife Irene Stover. Daughters Kim Schumacher, Sonja Dowdy, Samantha Sellers(Wes), & Cindy Denson(Darrell). His sons, Kent Stover(Lisa), Kevin Stover(Tammy), Sammy Stover(Casey) & Dickie Heathcott, and his 17 Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. As well as, his sister Devonna Garner
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Stover, his mother, Clauzell Tyler Stover, and his brother Dwayne "Smokey" Stover.
Service was held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family received guests from 9 am until 10 am with a funeral service and burial that followed.
Memorial contributions can be made in the form of donations to the American Heart Association
.