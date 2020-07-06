1/1
Samuel Dalton Stover
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Dalton Stover, age 81, of Germantown, TN, passed away from this earth to be with Jesus on July 1, 2020. Dalton was born July 28, 1938, in Obion County, TN. He graduated from Union City High School. He was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church of Memphis.

He is survived by his wife Irene Stover. Daughters Kim Schumacher, Sonja Dowdy, Samantha Sellers(Wes), & Cindy Denson(Darrell). His sons, Kent Stover(Lisa), Kevin Stover(Tammy), Sammy Stover(Casey) & Dickie Heathcott, and his 17 Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. As well as, his sister Devonna Garner

He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Stover, his mother, Clauzell Tyler Stover, and his brother Dwayne "Smokey" Stover.

Service was held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family received guests from 9 am until 10 am with a funeral service and burial that followed.

Memorial contributions can be made in the form of donations to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved