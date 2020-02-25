Home

Sandra Ann Whittington


1953 - 2020
Sandra Ann Whittington Obituary
Sandra Ann Whittington, age 66, of Millington Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Sandra was born on October 29, 1953, to her late parents Roy and Wilma Whittington.

Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers Ronnie and Donnie Whittington and her grandson Cody Whittington.

She is survived by her life partner Shena Winter, her son Kevin Troy Whittington, grandson Adam Joseph Whittington and great-grandson Rylan Joseph Whittington and her lifelong friend Rita Trenthem.

She was dearly loved by a large family and her friends.

The family asks for any donations be made to Lebonheur Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2020
