Sandra Gay (Payne) Miller, 73, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Theadore Monroe and Bessie Karen (Lewis) Payne. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She spent many years in service to the church, as a minister's wife, a choir member, and a church secretary. She never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation anywhere from a waiting room to a grocery checkout line. She was a thoughtful and devoted friend who always showed up when someone needed her. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She will be missed by many.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Lee Miller, former pastor of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her sister Marsha Judd, children Stephanie Chockley (Chip) and Shannon Miller (Carrie), grandchildren Connor Chockley, Chloe Chockley, Maisy Miller, and Stephen Miller, stepchildren Robin Hollowell and Kevin Ray, and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of Sandra's life will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Presbyterian Church, 1567 Overton Park Ave, Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or to Evergreen Presbyterian Church.
