Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Sandra Jarvis

Sandra Jarvis Obituary
Sandra Jarvis, 66, of Bartlett, TN passed away June 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Jarvis; and her sister, Ann J. McAlister.

Sandra is survived by her brother in law, William McAlister; her nephew, Jason McAlister (Amiee); and her great-nieces and nephews, Seth, Kelsey, and Brett.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 24, 2019
