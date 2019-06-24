|
Sandra Jarvis, 66, of Bartlett, TN passed away June 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Jarvis; and her sister, Ann J. McAlister.
Sandra is survived by her brother in law, William McAlister; her nephew, Jason McAlister (Amiee); and her great-nieces and nephews, Seth, Kelsey, and Brett.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 24, 2019
