Sandra Jean Kelley


1954 - 2020
Sandra Jean Kelley Obituary
In loving memory of Sandra Jean Kelley, October 12, 1954 - April 1, 2020.

As one of God's angels, she spread her wings and was called home. She is gone from this earth, but not forgotten. She will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. She was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and grandmother, a true friend and companion to those who knew her.

Sandra was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Treadwell high school in Memphis, Tennessee. She worked for Memphis city schools for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by father Dwane Long, her mother Shelby Parr, and sister Debra Willbanks.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul Kelley, stepfather Jim Parr, sister Kathy Holt, children Chris and Alicia and grandchildren: Megan, Nicholas, and Nathan.

Sandra was a free spirit with a heart of gold, an avid listener, and a compassionate, gentle soul. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020
